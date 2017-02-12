‘Starless Dreams’ to go on screen in Chicago

Iranian documentary, ‘Starless Dreams,’ directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, will be showcased in Chicago, Illinois, the US.

The movie went on screen at the University of Wisconsin in Madison on February 10. It will also be showcased in Chicago on February 17-23, Mehr News Agency reported.

Winning 24 international awards so far, ‘Starless Dreams’ narrates the lives of a group of young Iranian women who live together in a correctional and rehabilitation center for a variety of reasons, ranging from drug dealing and trafficking to pick-pocketing and manslaughter. Though bored with their incarcerated life, they are, nevertheless, scared about what might happen to them once outside.

As the new year approaches, they all hope to celebrate it with their families.