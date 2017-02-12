RSS
February 12, 2017 0438 GMT

News ID:177532
Publish Date: Sun, 12 Feb 2017 18:19:12 GMT
Service: Culture

Budapest to host Qur’anic manuscript conference

Budapest to host Qur'anic manuscript conference

The Center for Religious Studies at the Central European University, Budapest, will host a conference on Qur’anic Manuscript Studies: State of the Field, May 4-6, 2017.

The conference aims to take stock of the state of the field in Qur’anic manuscript studies and assess its broader significance, according to IQNA.

It hopes to consider the new directions provided to the field of Qur’anic studies by the digital revolution, in terms of access to the manuscripts and tools for editing their texts, and by the new understanding of philology accruing from digital philology. The broader consequences of material discoveries for the history of the Paleo-Qur’anic text and for the early history of Paleo-Islam will complement more technical discussions and contributions to the conference.

Current Qur’anic manuscript projects, policy and politics of access to material and immaterial objects, perspectives on digital encoding and the textual transmission of the Qur’an are some of the topics to be covered in the conference.

 

   
IranDaily
 
