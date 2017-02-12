Iran, Total in talks for developing South Pars Phase 11: Official

A senior official with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said the talks between NIOC and France's Total for development of Phase 11 of the supergiant South Pars Gas Field, which Iran shares with Qatar in Persian Gulf waters, are going smoothly.

Reacting to recent assertions by Total CEO regarding the project, the official, who spoke on the condition of remaining anonymous, said an agreement had been reached with Total and talks were still continuing for finalizing a deal, Shana reported.

"There are of course some political matters to consider regarding the issue, but our colleagues at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs are seriously pursuing the matters through the EU and the P5+1 countries," the Iranian source said.

NIOC has signed a head of agreement (HOA) with a consortium comprising Total, CNPC and Petropars for developing the project.

Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told reporters in Paris on Thursday that the development of Phase 11 of Iran’s South Pars gas field will be among a couple of projects to be approved by the company, to begin this summer.

However, Pouyanne emphasized that a decision to that effect will depend on whether US President Donald Trump will waive executive orders against investments in the Iranian energy sector.

"There are two executive orders that are supposed to be renewed before the summer," he said, explaining that Obama’s administration had signed waivers suspending the sanctions.