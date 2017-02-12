RSS
News ID:177534
Publish Date: Sun, 12 Feb 2017 18:28:05 GMT
Service: Iran

VP inaugurates largest oilseed extraction plant in Middle East

VP inaugurates largest oilseed extraction plant in Middle East

The first phase of the biggest oilseed extraction plant went on stream at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Port on Sunday.

 

First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri and some of the provincial officials attended a ceremony to inaugurate Navid Khaleej Fars Oilseed Extraction Plant.

It is the largest investment project by the private sector in Iran’s food industry with an investment worth 5,300 billion rials ($136m).

The industrial unit has been designed in three phases, with a total capacity of 6,000 tons.

The first phase became operational with a capacity of 2,000 tons.

Navid Khaleej Fars Oilseed Extraction Plant has been implemented in line with the principles of the “resistance economy” outlined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and is part of the sixth Five-Year Development Plan.

It seeks to increase the country’s foreign exchange revenues and block the outflow of hard currencies.

The plant also intends to reduce transport costs, regulates domestic markets and boosts the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Its products can be exported to Asian and African nations as well as the Persian Gulf littoral states.

The plant will generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs.

 

   
