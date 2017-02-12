Envoy: Iran to receive second Airbus soon

France's Ambassador to Tehran François Sénémaud announced that his country will deliver the second Airbus passenger plane to Iran in the near future.

"An Airbus plane was delivered to Iran and we will send other planes soon," Sénémaud said on Sunday, Fars News Agency reported.

He also expressed the hope that relations between Tehran and Paris would further expand.

On January 12, the first Airbus A321 landed at Tehran Mehrabad Airport and joined the Iranian air fleet.

The aircraft was officially delivered to Iran Air by Airbus in a ceremony held in Toulouse.

Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier announced that with the delivery of the aircraft, cooperation between Iran Air and Airbus officially started, and said, "We hope with delivery of the aircraft, expansion of economic cooperation with Iran will continue more rapidly."

Iran Air officials said the plane will be used for domestic flights.

Iranian Road and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi declared earlier this month that two other Airbus passenger planes will join Iran Air, the country's national flag carrier, within the next four weeks.

"We have good news that two more passenger planes will join Iran Air's passenger plane fleet," Akhoundi said.

Akhoundi, meantime, said that his ministry is planning to improve the conditions of the country's railway and maritime transportation.