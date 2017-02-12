RSS
February 12, 2017

News ID:177538
Publish Date: Sun, 12 Feb 2017
Service: Iran

Iranian commander: Pakistan not doing enough to secure borders

Iranian commander: Pakistan not doing enough to secure borders

Iranian Border Guards Commander Qassem Rezaei said on Sunday that Pakistan is not doing enough to protect the security of its common borders with Iran.

“Pakistan has failed to meet Iran’s expectations over providing security in the border areas with its neighbor,” Rezaei said, IRNA reported.

“A large number of thugs and outlaws who have committed crimes in the Islamic Republic and have managed to flee the country, now have found refuge on the Pakistani soil,” he said, adding that they continue to cause security problems in border areas.

“We do not expect an Islamic nation like Pakistan to be indifferent,” he said.

 

 

 

   
