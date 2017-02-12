RSS
News ID:177539
Publish Date: Sun, 12 Feb 2017 19:38:50 GMT
Service: Iran

Judiciary: Two arrested over high-rise collapse

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Sunday that two people have been arrested over a deadly high-rise collapse in Tehran last month.

Speaking to reporters, he said the dossier is now in Tehran court where a special team has been assigned to fully investigate all aspects of the incident which killed 20 people, most of them firefighters, IRNA reported.

Reports on lack of fire extinguishing equipment and related charges are also underway, he said.

No officials have been summoned to the court hearing till now, Ejei said.

Plasco, the 17-story building, collapsed on Jan. 19 while a number of firefighters were inside the building to rescue those trapped in the huge fire. Sixteen firefighters lost their lives.

   
KeyWords
Judiciary
collapse
high-rise
 
