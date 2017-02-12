Luxembourg’s FM due in Tehran tomorrow

Visiting Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn is scheduled to hold talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani to discuss closer bilateral ties.

In the Monday meeting in Tehran, Asselborn and Shamkhani will reportedly discuss cooperation between Tehran and Luxembourg-Ville in the post-JCPOA era, particularly the economic relations, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The two officials are also expected to talk about major international issues, including the Middle East developments.

Asselborn last visited Iran in November 2015, during which he met senior Iranian officials such as President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Luxembourg is a landlocked country in Western Europe. The European state was one of the countries that played host to the nuclear talks between Iran and the P5+1group of countries – Russia, China, the US, Britain, France, and Germany – which resulted in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in July 2015.