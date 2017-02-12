Hezbollah supports Syria cease-fire, political talks

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement strongly supports the Syria cease-fire agreed upon in Kazakhstan and any truce that could lead to a political solution, its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday.

Russia and Turkey brokered a shaky cease-fire in December between militant groups and the government in Syria, where Hezbollah is fighting in support of the Syrian government, Reuters reported.

Nasrallah made the remarks from the southern Lebanese city of Baalbak on Sunday afternoon while addressing a ceremony held to commemorate late senior member of Hezbollah Central Council, Sheikh Hussein Obeid.

Some Arab media outlets have been falsely accusing Hezbollah of rejecting the Syria cease-fire concluded in Astana talks, he said, adding, “Hezbollah and Iran support the cease-fire, the reconciliation, and the political settlement in Syria, while some Arab states are still backing the military option.”

The Hezbollah leader noted that the movement is working with the Syrian government to find a way to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Foua and Kefraya and other Syrian towns.

Nasrallah rejected reports about the movement’s plan to bring about demographic changes in Syria, saying, “We categorically deny the accusations raised by those who claim that Hezbollah and the Syrian government seek demographic change across the Syrian cities.”

Nasrallah stated that recent military gains by Syrian forces, especially in Aleppo, have contributed to restoring security to most cities across the country.

He said the liberation of Aleppo changed the course of developments inside Syria and paved the ground for dialogue between authorities in Damascus and representatives of armed groups, instead of “hotel opposition” figures.

Reflecting on the situation of Syrian refugees, the Hezbollah chief noted, that the Syrian refugees must be reassured in order to return to their country.

He added that all the Lebanese parties must deal with the Syrian refugees, who have taken refuge in their country over the past six years, in a humanitarian way and help them to return to their cities in their home country.

Nasrallah stated that Lebanese authorities must establish contacts with their Syrian counterparts in order to put an end to the crisis of Syrian refugees.

During the past six years that the foreign-backed crisis has been raging on in Syria, Hezbollah and the Lebanese military have been defending the country, especially along its northeastern frontier, against spillover of foreign-backed terrorist groups from neighboring Syria.