Six dead in Baghdad protests

Clashes continued on Sunday between followers of the influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and police in Baghdad, which have left five demonstrators and one policeman dead.

At least 174 other protesters were also injured in clashes that pitted police and Sadr's followers who had gathered to demand an overhaul of a commission that supervises elections, ahead of a provincial poll due in September, Reuters reported.

Moqtada al-Sadr called on his followers to withdraw from a central square in Baghdad where they had gathered to demand political reforms.

“If any of my followers resorts to violence and does not withdraw or engages in an act of sabotage to put security in Baghdad or Iraq in jeopardy, I disavow it,” he wrote on his twitter account.

The clashes broke out as the protesters attempted to cross the bridge that links Tahrir Square where they had gathered and the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings, embassies and international organizations.

Several Katyusha rockets hit the Green Zone on Saturday evening but there were no casualties, a military spokesman said.

The growing tensions come at a bad time for Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi who is trying to focus on a critical battle with Daesh terrorists in Mosul, the last major urban stronghold of the terrorists in northern Iraq.

Four of the five protesters killed were hit by bullets and the fifth died of unknown causes, according to an updated casualty toll given by an Interior Ministry official. Most of the injured were treated for choking on tear gas, he said.

Sadr says the electoral commission is favorable to his rival, former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki.

The cleric said his supporters wanted to get near the Green Zone to make their voices heard by decision-makers, and had no intention of storming it again.

Abadi ordered an investigation into the violence amid claims by the Interior Ministry that some demonstrators carried firearms and knives. Sadr insists his followers were peaceful.