February 12, 2017 0438 GMT

News ID:177548
Publish Date: Sun, 12 Feb 2017 19:58:15 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran learns opponents at 2017 FIBA U19 World Championship

Iran learns opponents at 2017 FIBA U19 World Championship

Iran's men were drawn in Group D of the 2017 Fédération Internationale de Basket-ball (FIBA) U19 Basketball World Cup, to be held in Egypt later this year.

During the draw ceremony in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo on Saturday, the Iranian outfit joined squads from Angola, Italy and the United States in the group stage of the upcoming tournament, Press TV reported.

France, New Zealand, South Korea and a team from the Americas, which is yet to be announced, form Group A in the event.

While the host nation Egypt, Germany, Lithuania and Puerto Rico will compete in Group B, young Canadian sportsmen will take on counterparts from Japan, Mali and Spain in Group C of the event.

The 2017 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup will kick off on July 1, and will conclude on July 9.

On July 30, 2016, Iran qualified for the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup after reaching the final of Asian games.

The junior Iranian basketball players beat South Korea 87-65 in the 2016 FIBA Asia Under-18 Championship at Tehran’s Azadi Sports Complex, and booked a berth in the world cup.

   
