February 12, 2017 0437 GMT

Publish Date: Sun, 12 Feb 2017 19:59:19 GMT
Service: Iran

Former New Zealand rugby player dies aged 35

Former New Zealand rugby player dies aged 35

The former All Blacks and Chiefs rugby loose forward Sione Lauaki died aged 35.

Lauaki was diagnosed with kidney and heart problems in 2012, picked up by biological assessments while he was playing for Bayonne in France, theguardian.com wrote.

A massive but athletic player, Tonga-born Lauaki played 17 Tests for the All Blacks between 2005 and 2008.

He also played for Auckland and Waikato in the national provincial championships and the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

Former All Blacks and Chiefs teammates expressed their condolences via Twitter.

Blues coach and former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga led the tributes on Sunday morning.

“Another brother gone! Much love and condolences to his family,” Umaga tweeted.

The Chiefs rugby franchise and the All Blacks also expressed condolences via Twitter.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sione Lauaki this morning,” the Chiefs said.

NZ Rugby said, “The thoughts of everyone are with the family of Sione Lauaki … Gone too soon.”

Wallabies star Israel Folau also offered his condolences. “Sad to hear the passing of @SioneLauaki. Love and prayers to the family,” Folau tweeted.

   
