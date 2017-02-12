N Korea missile tests response to US threat: Activist

North Korea has reportedly fired another ballistic missile, triggering a sharp reaction from its neighboring countries as well as the United States.

An author and peace activist believes that it is not good for North Korea to be testing ballistic missiles, but it is doing it in response to the United States’ joint military drills with South Korea.

“It is the United States that has its army on North Korea’s doorstep not the other way around. So, they must put themselves in the shoes of the North Koreans and think about why they are doing this, [and] how do they feel surrounded by the most aggressive military in the world - the United States,” Ryan Dawson told Press TV in an interview on Sunday.

He noted that there is no reason to be shocked by this behavior of North Korea when the United States, Japan and South Korea have been all testing their own ballistic missiles and the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

The activist said the United States has antagonized North Korea by conducting joint drills with South Korea, which have provoked a reaction from Pyongyang.

However, he said, the United States always starts the story in the middle with North Korea’s reaction as if it is the initial act.

According to the activist, the result is a “large arms race” not only for the United States, South Korea and Japan, but China as well.

He went on to say that these countries will use North's missile tests as an excuse to build up their military for budgetary purposes and profiteering rather than for defense.

Dawson concluded by saying that it is up to the United States to start withdrawing troops in order to deescalate the situation, arguing that North Korea is not going to do that because “if they give in an inch, they are done.”