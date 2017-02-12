Luxembourg FM to visit Iran for key talks

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn will hold key talks in Iran about ways to improve relations and the latest regional and international developments.

Asselborn plans to meet Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani in Tehran on Monday.

The Luxembourg foreign minister and SNSC secretary will exchange views about the development of cooperation, particularly in the economic sector, after the implementation of the 2015 landmark nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries.

They will also hold talks on leading regional and international issues, especially the developments in the Middle East.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China -- plus Germany started implementing the JCPOA on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, Iran accepted to put limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Iran has been in talks with many European countries in recent years about the constructive role of independent countries in the fight against terrorist groups and joint cooperation to enhance global security.

Asselborn made a visit to Tehran in November 2015 and held talks with senior Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.