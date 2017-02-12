Saudi Arabia serving UK, US agenda in Mideast : Commentator

A new report reveals that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has urged the UK government to continue arms sales to Saudi Arabia even after a deadly airstrike on a funeral in Yemen last October that killed over 140 people.

A political commentator believes that Saudi Arabia has been “buttressed, defended, armed, enabled, and empowered” consistently since it became a “fountainhead” for US and Israeli policy throughout the Middle East.

“So it does not matter what the Saudis do, how many people they kill in Yemen, how many people they killed in Bahrain yesterday, how many people they killed in Qatif the other day or who they are empowering and killing not directly but indirectly in Syria, Iraq, Egypt or Libya,” Navid Nasr told Press TV in an interview on Sunday.

He further asserted that the UK has got its hand dirty "really deep in what has been going on in Saudi Arabia" for a long time.

Therefore, he said, “this is not a new position for the UK to be in” and it is not about Boris Johnson and his personal shortcomings, but rather, "a systemic thing.”

Noting that none of Saudi Arabia’s actions matter because ultimately they serve the agenda of the United States and Britain, the analyst said the Saudis are going to remain in power as long as they are of any use to these countries.

Nasr further stated that the driving force behind the continued weapons sales to Saudi Arabia is both the profits for the arms manufacturers and the fact that Riyadh is advancing the US, the UK's and NATO’s interests.

He also argued that the reason why there are no human rights atrocity stories coming out of Yemen is that the US and Britain want to make this war as “bloodless” and “antiseptic” as possible in order to serve their agenda.