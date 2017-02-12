Daesh terrorists burn to death 15 Iraqi civilians in Kirkuk

Members of the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group have reportedly burned to death more than a dozen young Kurdish women in Iraq’s northern oil-rich province of Kirkuk as the militants continue to perpetrate various crimes against humanity in areas under their control.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network that Daesh extremists rounded up 15 people, among them children, on a road linking al-Riyadh district, situated 55 kilometers southwest of Kirkuk, to the mountainous Hamrin region in the neighboring Salahuddin Province.

The source added that the Takfiris slapped charges of “attempts to cross to the land of infidels” against the victims, submerged them in crude oil and then set them alight while hundreds of people were watching. Nobody could do anything to save them.

Daesh then threatened citizens in the area that they would be burned to death similarly if they try to escape.

The ill-fated civilians were reportedly members of three families from al-Shajarah village in al-Abbasi area of Hawijah district, located 48 kilometers west of Kirkuk.

7 Iraqis wounded as Daesh pounds residential area in AnbarMeanwhile, seven civilians, including women and children, sustained injuries when Daesh terrorists fired a salvo of Katyusha rockets at the residential al-Haqlaniyah area of Haditha region, situated about 240 kilometers northwest of the capital Baghdad, in the troubled western province of Anbar.

Daesh bomb expert mysteriously killed in Mosul

Additionally, a Daesh expert in making crude chlorine bombs was mysteriously killed near his residence in the al-Islah al-Zeraei neighborhood of western Mosul.

The terror network was unmoved by the news of the death of the self-proclaimed engineer, identified by the nom de guerre Abu Yaha al-Iraqi, suggesting that its members may have murdered the 44-year-old man.