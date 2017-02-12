US ambivalent about fighting terrorism in Mideast: Analyst

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has blamed the United States and many European countries for the bitter events in the Middle East.

An author and political scientist believes the upcoming Geneva peace talks on Syria would be a “litmus test” for both the Europeans and the new US administration to show their determination to bring the conflict in the war-torn country to an end.

“So there are alternative options on Syria. One of which paves the way towards peace. Another one for lingering the conflict and it is really up to the Western governments which path to choose,” Kaveh Afrasiabi told Press TV in an interview on Sunday.

He noted that the Europeans should forge a better alliance with countries such as Iran, which is an “anchor of stability” in the Middle East.

The analyst stated that if the Europeans were willing to bring the Syrian conflict to an end, Iran would be a “reliable partner,” which has co-sponsored the Astana peace talks.

Afrasiabi further noted that the United States is “ambivalent about” stopping terrorism in the Middle East, adding that there is a tug-of-war right now within the administration of US President Donald Trump in terms of sorting out their priorities.

He said Trump has repeatedly shown interest in prioritizing fighting Daesh, but some members of Trump’s cabinet, such as his national security advisor, are Iranophobic and they want to “stir the ... US animosity against Iran.”

The analyst further expressed hope that the United States would make the right decision, arguing that whatever it has done so far in demonizing Iran has backfired.

“So the Trump administration has to make very vital decisions and if it wants to be consistent on fighting against terrorism, then it should change course toward Iran and stay clear of any signs of hostility,” he said in conclusion.