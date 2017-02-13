RSS
February 13, 2017 0833 GMT

News ID:177568
Publish Date: Mon, 13 Feb 2017 09:28:53 GMT
Service: Iran

Iranian FM congratulates Steinmeier on election as German president

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has congratulated Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his election as the new German president.

 

“You will always be known as a prominent politician, supporter of peace and global discussion,” said Zarif via a statement released on Sunday 

He also voiced hope that Steinmeier’s appointment would bring Iran and Germany closer together.

Earlier in the day, Steinmeier gained 931 of the 1,260 votes in a German parliamentary assembly to become the nation’s new president.   

The vote came as incumbent Joachim Gauck, now 77, had announced last year that he would not seek a second five-year term because of his age.

Read More:

Germany elects anti-Trump former FM as president

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also congratulated Steinmeier on his new role, stressing, "I have faith in him to lead our country in these difficult times."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also offered his congratulations, while inviting the new German president to visit Moscow.

“Vladimir Putin confirmed his commitment to the continuation of constructive dialogue on the topical matters on bilateral and international agenda and invited Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Russia at his convenience," read a statement released by the Kremlin. 

President of the European Council Donald Tusk also penned a letter of congratulation, wishing Steinmeier success in his new role.   

“Your appointment comes at a critical moment for Europe. The many external and internal challenges we are facing could hardly be more severe. In times like these, European unity is more important than ever, and I look forward to Germany's continued contribution to the European project,” read part of the letter.

   
