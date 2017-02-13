Astana to hold 3rd round of Syria talks Wed.

Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan has released the list of participating groups at the 3rd round of Astana talks on Syria settlement, which includes delegations of Syrian government and armed opposition.

The capital city of Kazakhstan will host another high-level meeting as part of the Astana Process on Syria on February 15-16, 2017, Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan announced in a statement on Monday.

The third round of Astana talks will be attended by delegations from Iran, Russia and Turkey as the guarantor states, together with delegations of Jordan, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Syrian armed opposition, and the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, as well as the representatives of the US as observers.

The meeting will cover the following issues: implementation of the ceasefire regime in Syria, measures to stabilize situation in particular areas, adoption of rules for a joint operational group, and agreeing further measures to consolidate the ceasefire regime, as well as other practical steps in light of the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled to be held between the Syrian government and the opposition under the UN auspices in Geneva as of February 8, 2017.