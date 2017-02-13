Turkey, Bahrain agree on cooperation in arms industry

Turkey and Bahrain have reached an agreement on bilateral cooperation in arms industry in Manama, the first destination in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s tour of Persian Gulf states.

On Sunday, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik and his Bahraini counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifah, inked the memorandum of understanding in the presence of Erdogan and Bahrain’s monarch Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah, according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

Reports said Ankara and Manama also signed a number of other agreements concerning visa fee exemptions and education.

Erdogan and his delegation will next travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The tour’s much-expected focus rests on regional, political, security and economic issues.

Bahrain has been heavy-handedly muffling popular anti-regime protests across the kingdom since 2011.

The suppression campaign has been heavily supported with arms flow from neighboring Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

Clashes in Bahrain amid fears of more killings

Protests continue in Bahrain after executions

Saudi and Emirati troops have been helping Bahraini regime forces in their crackdown on political opposition. Scores of people have lost their lives and many others been arrested as a result of the crackdown.

During his visit to Manama, Erdogan expressed his wish for Turkey and Bahrain to work together for the “stability, peace, and future of the region,” Turkish paper Daily Sabah reported.

The king awarded the Turkish head of state with the medal of Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s first emir.

The official Qatar News Agency said the regional issues on the tour’s agenda include the situation in Syria and Iraq.

Riyadh, Doha and Ankara have been on the side of the militant groups fighting the Syrian government, lending them generous arms and political support as well as other types of assistance.