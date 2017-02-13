Romanians rally against government for 13th consecutive day

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in the Romanian capital of Bucharest and other cities in massive anti-government rallies.

At least 50,000 people gathered outside government headquarters in Bucharest on Sunday, chanting “Thieves,” and holding banners that read “Resist.”

They formed a giant Romanian flag above their head by holding pieces of red, yellow, and blue colored papers.

Some 20,000 people were also in the streets in other major cities on Sunday.

This was the 13th consecutive day of anti-government protests, which were sparked by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu’s decision on January 31 to decriminalize some corruption offenses. The move, which had bypassed the parliament, was seen as mainly affecting corrupt politicians.

The government backed down five days after mass rallies started against the decision and officially repealed the ordinance last week. Demonstrators, however, continued to rally every night, demanding the government’s resignation.

“They didn’t take correct decisions,” said a protester on Sunday. “The decisions were against common sense, without consulting all the branches involved in this.”

“When the Romanians reach the limit, something could happen like what happened in 1989, but this time without violence,” said another protester, referring to the fall of communism back then.

Protesters say the measure to roll back the decision by the premier was not sufficient and that they have no more trust in his government.