How toxins in air can raise Alzheimer’s risk

Toxic air pollution may be increasing the risk for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to a ground-breaking study.

Researchers in America have found that elderly women living in areas where fine-particle air pollution exceeded health standards were nearly twice as likely to develop dementia, express.co.uk reported.

Women who already had high genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s faced a 263-percent increased risk, the study found.

The findings from the health data of 3,647 women, aged 65 to 79, in the US from 1999 to 2010 reveal pollution could be responsible for as much as 21 percent of dementia cases in America and could have implications for smog-ridden UK cities.

Caleb Finch, coauthor of the study and a professor at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, warned: “Our study has global implications as pollution knows no borders.”

The government has repeatedly been taken to court over its failure to meet EU standards on air pollution and has admitted it might not meet the rules in London and some other cities until 2025, well after Brexit.

Fine-particle pollution is a toxic stew of soot, chemical compounds and other airborne specks no bigger than 2.5 microns in diameter or about 1/28th the width of a human hair.

The particles are so tiny they can move from the blood stream through cell walls and to enter the brain.

There, the particles trigger an immune system response that results in the formation of plaques associated with brain disease.

People living near motorways ports and warehouses are exposed to higher amounts because it is a component of diesel exhaust fumes.

Earlier studies have blamed this kind of air pollution for early deaths, heart disease, stroke, and reduced lung function in children.

Alzheimer’s Society head of research Dr. James Pickett said: “This study is one of several we’ve seen in the last couple of months that links air pollution with an increased risk of dementia.

"Together they suggest that tackling air pollution may be one way to reduce future cases of the condition.

“The causes of dementia are complex. Genetics, lifestyle and age all contribute. More focused research is needed into understanding the potential effects of air pollution.”

Dr. Laura Phipps of Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “We know that air pollution can have a negative impact health including the risk of respiratory and vascular disease, but the picture for brain health and dementia risk is less clear.

“There is mounting interest in this area of research and while recent studies have pointed to higher rates of dementia in more polluted areas, it is difficult to unpick the effect of air pollution from social and lifestyle factors that may also be playing a role.”