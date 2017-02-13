UN chief 'deeply' regrets veto of Palestinian ex-PM as envoy

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he “deeply” regretted opposition to former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad as the organization’s peace envoy to Libya, days after Washington vetoed the appointment.

“I deeply regret this opposition and I do not see any reason for it,” Guterres said at the annual World Government Summit, hosted by Dubai.

Guterres described Fayyad, a former World Bank official with a track record of fighting corruption, as “the right person for the right job at the right moment,” AFP reported.

“It’s a loss for the Libyan peace process and the Libyan people,” he said, adding that the United Nations “needs to be able to act with impartiality”.

The UN chief on Wednesday had informed the Security Council of his intention to appoint Fayyad as a replacement for German Martin Kobler to conflict-torn Libya.

But US Ambassador Nikki Haley vetoed the appointment, saying Washington did not support the message the move would send.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the US veto of Fayyad as counter to the “free gifts constantly given to the Palestinian side”.

The Israeli media has meanwhile reported that Israel could accept Fayyad’s appointment if Tzipi Livni, a former Israeli foreign minister, were offered the position of UN deputy secretary general.

The head of the United Nations requires the unanimous support of all 15 Security Council members for appointments of special representatives to conflict areas.

Libya has been in turmoil since a 2011 revolution overthrew and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Guterres also addressed the upcoming UN-sponsored peace talks on Syria, scheduled for February 20 in Geneva.

“There is no solution for the Syrian people without a comprehensive solution in which all Syrians feel they are properly represented,” he said.

Syria’s opposition on Sunday announced a 21-member delegation to the new round of peace talks. It includes several representatives of armed rebel groups.

Syrian government officials will also be in attendance.

More than 310,000 Syrians have been killed and some five million driven out of their country since conflict erupted following anti-government protests in March 2011.

Successive rounds of peace talks have failed to find a political resolution between the government, still controlled by the Assad dynasty, and various opposition groups.