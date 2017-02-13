Damascus says ready for prisoner swaps with ‘terrorists’

The Syrian government said on Monday it was ready to agree prisoner swaps with armed groups, a potential confidence-building measure as the United Nations prepares to convene new peace talks.

The government was "always ready" to exchange prisoners in its jails for people "kidnapped by terrorist groups", Syrian state media cited an official source as saying.

An opposition official told Reuters the demand had been raised during indirect talks with the government in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The next round of UN-sponsored peace talks are due to be held in Geneva next week, part of a new diplomatic effort backed by Russia and Turkey to end a war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

The Syrian government and opposition delegations held indirect talks in Astana last month in a parallel effort to shore up a cease-fire brokered by Turkey and Russia.

Kazakhstan says it has invited the Syrian government and armed groups’ delegations to further meetings in Astana on Feb. 15-16. The opposition has yet to say whether they will attend.

Monday's state media report said the Syrian government was always ready to exchange prisoners, "particularly in the framework of efforts made for the coming Astana meeting".

Russian pressure

Asked about the report, the first opposition official said any breakthrough would depend on Russian pressure on the government. Moscow is President Bashar al-Assad's most powerful ally.

"If the Russians apply pressure in the next two days, something may happen," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The second official, however, said the government was not serious about releasing detainees, saying it appeared to be trying to present a cooperative face ahead of the Geneva talks.

"It is a political game," said the official.

This month, in a rare move, the Syrian government and armed groups swapped dozens of women prisoners and hostages, some of them with their children, in Hama Province in northwestern Syria.

The main Syrian opposition body on Sunday approved its delegation to the Geneva talks that are due to start on Feb. 20.

The talks "are a first step for serious progress in finding a transition that allows for a political solution in which all Syrians feel represented," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.