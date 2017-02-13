North Korea: New missile test a success

North Korea announced on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, saying advances in a weapons program it is pursuing.

North Korea, which tested nuclear devices and ballistic missiles last year at an unprecedented rate, fired the missile on a high arc into the sea early on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The North's state-run news agency KCNA said leader Kim Jong-un supervised the test of the Pukguksong-2, a new type of strategic weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

The United States, Japan and South Korea requested urgent UN Security Council consultations on the test.

Japan said further sanctions against North Korea could be discussed at the United Nations, and called on China to take a "constructive" role in responding.

"We have asked China via various levels to take constructive actions as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and we will continue to work on it," said Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

China said it opposed North Korean missile tests that run contrary to UN resolutions.

"All sides should exercise restraint and jointly maintain regional peace and security," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular briefing, adding that China would participate in talks at the United Nations on the launch with a "responsible and constructive attitude".

Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the launch.

North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests, including two last year, although its claims to be able to miniaturize a nuclear weapon to be mounted on a missile have never been verified independently.

Leader Kim said in his New Year speech the North was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and state media has said such a launch could come at any time.

The KCNA news agency said the missile fired on Sunday was launched at a high angle in consideration of the safety of neighboring countries. A South Korean military source said on Sunday it reached an altitude of 550 kilometers (340 miles).

It flew about 500 kilometers toward Japan, landing off the east coast of the Korean peninsula.

The missile was propelled by a solid fuel engine and was an upgraded, extended-range version of its submarine-launched ballistic missile that was tested successfully last August, according to KCNA.

The missile's name – Pukguksong-2 – translates as North Star or Polaris.

South Korea's military said the missile had been launched using a "cold-eject" system, whereby it is initially lifted by compressed gas before flying under the power of its rocket, a system used for submarine-launched missiles.