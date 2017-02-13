Iraq forces foil Daesh attempt to flee to Syria

Iraqi forces thwarted an attempt by around 200 Daesh terrorists to flee their bastion of Tal Afar toward Syria, west of the city of Mosul, a security spokesman said Monday.

Forces from the Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization), a paramilitary organization dominated by Shia militia groups, said the Daesh terror group used tanks in their bid to break out of Tal Afar.

"The attack by the Daesh terrorist gangs started at around 7:00 p.m. (1600 GMT on Sunday), the fighting lasted around six hours," their spokesman Ahmed al-Assadi told AFP.

Hashd forces have been deployed in desert areas west of Mosul since federal forces launched a massive operation to retake the city from Daesh on October 17.

Their main goals are to retake Tal Afar, a Turkmen-majority city which is still held by Daesh, and to prevent the terrorists from being able to move men and equipment between Mosul and their strongholds in Syria.

Assadi said that Hashd forces received support from army aviation helicopters when Daesh attacked them. He added that the fighting left around 50 Daesh members dead and 17 of their vehicles destroyed.

Assadi did not provide a casualty figure for the Hashd al-Shaabi following the attack, which took place around 20 kilometers (12 miles) southwest of Tal Afar.

Daesh terrorists are confined to a corridor between Tal Afar and Mosul by tens of thousands of forces deployed on several fronts.

After retaking the eastern side of Mosul last month, Iraqi forces are preparing to recapture the west bank of the city.

The early stages of the Mosul offensive saw Daesh move terrorists between Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqa, its other major urban stronghold, but their supply lines have now been cut off.