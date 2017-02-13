IMIDRO to hold congress to boost Iran-Finland cooperation

The Iranian Mines, Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) will hold a congress to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the mining sector between Iran and Finland.

According to IMIDRO’s Public Relations Office, the congress will seek to introduce the capacities of big Finish and Iranian companies in the fields of mines and mining industries to prepare the ground for making investment.

Senior Finish officials, including Petri Peltonen, director general of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy as well as Mika Nykanen, head of Geological Survey (GTK) will attend the event which will be held on February 19.

Major companies will also participate in the congress.

IMIDRO is a major state-owned holding company active in the mining sector in Iran. It has several major companies and dozens of operational subsidiaries active in steel, aluminum, copper, cement and mineral exploitation fields.