Netanyahu uses JCPOA as a ruse

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is no more than a failed politician in the world’s public opinion.

He has been seeking to wage anti-Iran propaganda to achieve his goals.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly in 2012, Netanyahu drew a cartoon to warn the world against what he called Iran’s threat. He expected to mobilize support against the Islamic Republic, but was ridiculed for his drawing.

This did not prevent him from making abortive attempts to demonize Iran.

Netanyahu has also been seeking to convince major world powers to scrap the Iran nuclear deal. However, his plans have been to no avail.

More than a week ago, the Israeli premier was hosted by his British counterpart Theresa May for talks in Downing Street.

He exhausted all possibilities to push May to retract support for the nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Nonetheless, May reaffirmed her support for the JCPOA amid Netanyahu’s pressure to violate the multilateral agreement by imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

This conveys the message that the situation in London is not in Netanyahu’s favor to pursue his anti-Iran policies.

UK’s approach in favor of the nuclear accord has raised a question.

Wasn’t the Israeli premier aware of May’s stance with regard to the JCPOA?

He was fully aware that the UK does not want to take measures to violate the agreement.

The fact is that Netanyahu continues to launch smear campaigns against Iran to press ahead with his anti-Palestine policies.

He wants to focus attention on the Iran nuclear agreement to expand the construction of settler units in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He also intends to divert attention from the so-called peace process with Palestinians under the pretext of what he describes as Iran’s nuclear threat to the world.

Meanwhile, May’s support for the JCPOA shows that the deal includes provisions which are not limited to Tehran’s nuclear program. It rather consists of a list of technical, economic, trade and financial cooperation.

This list is not only important to the UK but also to many European countries, which has drawn Israel’s ire.

In other words, the support for the JCPOA could have other reasons. The ongoing tensions in the Middle East, instability in the region and fears over the policies pursued by US President Donald Trump have worried Europe.

Despite such challenges as well as UK’s support for the Iran nuclear accord, the British premier has made anti-Iran slogans in her meetings with some Arab nations’ leaders.

Nonetheless, such an approach is aimed at soothing these states rather than pursuing a meaningful strategy.

On the whole, May’s stance toward the JCPOA indicates that the US — which is Israel’s staunchest ally — cannot count on Britain in case it wants to violate the deal.

* Matin Moslem is a political analyst.