February 13, 2017 0649 GMT

Publish Date: Mon, 13 Feb 2017 18:46:12 GMT
VP to attend Tokyo symposium

Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Shahindokht Molaverdi departed for Japan on Monday to attend the 2nd Symposium of Iran-Japan on Women, Peace and Sustainable Development.

Molaverdi is accompanied by a number of Iranian women activists in his trip to Tokyo, IRNA reported.

Japan’s Sasakawa Foundation is hosting the symposium which started on Sunday and will last until February 17.

The gathering can facilitate mutual ties between the two countries in the field of human rights and also help pursue other diplomatic goals in various areas.

The Iranian vice president is scheduled to meet Japanese officials on the sidelines of the event. She is also expected to attend a joint press conference with Japan’s prime minister's wife, Akie Abe, who is also the head of Sasakawa Foundation.

   
