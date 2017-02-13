RSS
February 13, 2017

News ID:177611
Publish Date: Mon, 13 Feb 2017
Service: Iran

Iran to finalize deal with Renault in weeks: Nematzadeh

Iran to finalize deal with Renault in weeks: Nematzadeh

The Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammadreza Nematzadeh said a much-awaited contract with French automaker Renault is going to be signed by March 20.

The deal with Renault is in the final stages, Nematzadeh told Tasnim News Agency on Monday.

“They (Renault officials) have promised that it (the deal) would be signed by the (Iranian) year’s end,” the minister noted.

Iranian automaker Saipa has been holding talks with Renault for months on a major business contract. According to Iran’s economy minister, the terms of the deal would be similar to a contract signed between Peugeot and Iran Khodro.

In January 2016, Iran Khodro, the Middle East’s biggest carmaker, and French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen signed an agreement over a joint-venture to produce cars, worth 5€00 million ($545 million).

According to the deal, Peugeot 2008 crossover, 208 supermini and 301 compact cars will be manufactured inside Iran under the 50-50 joint venture.

Resumption of cooperation between Iranian and French automobile companies follow the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a lasting nuclear deal between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) that took effect in January 2016.

 

   
KeyWords
Renault
Iran
car
 
