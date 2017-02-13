Six South Pars platforms operational in 2017-18

Iran will launch six more offshore platforms belonging to the supergiant South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf during the next Iranian year (starting March 21).

Managing Director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) Mohammad Meshkinfam said the platforms will be installed at the remaining phases of the gas filed, which Iran shares with Qatar, Shana reported.

He said development of phases of the offshore field has accelerated thanks to the import of key items to the country during the past year.

The platforms are being built at the Khorramshahr Yard of Iran Marine Industrial Company (SADRA).

The structures will recover gas from the reserves of phases 13, 22, 23 and 24 of the gas field.

Moreover, a platform will be used for recovering gas from phase 14, said the POGC official. The platform is also being constructed at SADRA's yard.

Each of the platforms will be able to recover 500 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

This means production of gas from the field will increase by 3 billion cubic feet (over 600 million cubic meters) next Iranian year that would triple the amount of gas recovered from the field since 2013, the year Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took office in Iran.