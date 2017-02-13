NIOC: Iran in-situ reserves up 30b barrels

Iran has discovered about a dozen new oilfields with in-situ reserves of 30 billion barrels since the Fifth Five-Year Development Plan (2011-2016), the National Iranian Oil Company’s exploration head said on Monday.

Some 4.7 billion barrels of these reserves are recoverable, said Seyyed Saleh Hendi who also announced the discovery of 128 trillion cubic feet of gas, Press TV reported.

New discoveries show that more gas finds are likely, while any new oil find is not believed to be sizable, the official told reporters in Tehran.

“We have to say goodbye to (finding) such big fields as Yadavaran and Azadegan and get used to discovering smaller fields,” Hendi added.

Iran's proven oil reserves of 157 billion barrels are the world’s third largest, while its gas reserves are the largest. Taken together, the country owns the biggest hydrocarbon reserves in the world.

Iran produces about four million barrels per day of crude oil, some 1.5 mbd of which are used in the country.

Much of the reserves and energy facilities is located in the country’s south which has been hit by a wave of sandstorms in recent years.