Iran tries to get secure foothold in int'l banking: CBI

A banking official said that Iran is seeking to stabilize its position in the international banking system through adapting itself to international banking regulations.

Gholamali Kamyab, Central Bank of Iran’s Vice Governor for Foreign Exchange Affairs, made the remarks here in a trade meeting with the visiting Swedish economic delegation, IRNA reported on Monday.

In the meeting, Kamyab referred to the confidence-building measures between the banks and business community as an important issue for those who want to be active in Iran's economy.

He then said the meeting between the Iranian and the Swedish delegations will prepare the ground for further bilateral economic and banking relations.

The CBI official added the exchange of trade delegations between Iran and other countries aims to make the bilateral ties secure.

He described Iran as a country with many investment opportunities, adding Iran is among the 20 large world economies and also among the largest in the Middle East region.

About the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and world powers, Kamyab said the international agreement created a positive atmosphere in Iran for foreign companies.

Iran by using Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Act (FIPPA) assures its trade partners of investment in the country, Kamyab noted.

Commenting on improvement of Iran’s economic ranking in the world, Kamyab said that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has upgraded Iran's rating which is an indication of improvement of the economic conditions in the country.

Iran, as he said, is now a member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in order to be active in the markets of the member states.

Also, he added, Iran has taken chairmanship of Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) for the year 2017.