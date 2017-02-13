Iranian professor receives Order of the Rising Sun

By Farzam Vanaki

Japan awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, to an Iranian university professor for his contribution to the expansion of the two countries’ bilateral scientific ties by conducting joint research projects.

The order was bestowed to Professor Nemat Hassani, the dean of the Civil Engineering Faculty of Shahid Beheshti University, by Japanese Ambassador Hiroyasu Kobayashi in a ceremony at the Japanese Embassy on Sunday, attended by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi as well as a number of university professors.

Professor Hassani has also greatly contributed to the development of earthquake engineering research in Japan and the promotion of Japanese culture.

He has held a number of Iran-Japan practical workshops on crisis management and promoted research projects between Iranian experts and Japanese companies in the anti-seismic field.

Addressing the ceremony, the Japanese ambassador expressed his sincere congratulations to professor Hassani, saying His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, Akihito, awarded the Order of the Rising Sun to the Iranian professor to honor his achievements.

“He has expanded the academic exchanges and cooperation among Japanese and Iranian companies, developed research in the field of earthquake engineering in Japan, and has encouraged a deeper understanding of Japanese culture.”

He added that over the years, Professor Hassani has made great efforts in establishing relationships among Iranian experts as well as Japanese universities and companies in the field of earthquake engineering and earthquake disaster management.

He has been involved in many joint cooperation projects between the two countries in earthquake disaster management, such as dispatching Iranian experts to training programs in Japan.

“The research reports prepared by Iranian experts who are active in the training programs had a great influence on earthquake disaster countermeasures in Japan.”

Professor Hassani has also a deep knowledge of the Japanese culture and has introduced the idea that Japanese moral culture and education should serve as a model for other countries across the world, Kobayashi said.

“I was impressed by Professor Hassani’s belief that cultural understanding is the basis for the development of a country.”

Speaking at the same ceremony, Araqchi said ties between Iran and Japan are cordial and close, adding that following the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by Iran and the P5+1 group and the removal of Western sanctions, relations have developed remarkably.

Araghchi added that during the time of tough sanctions against Iran, the level of economic and political relations between Tehran and Tokyo had decreased drastically.

He noted that following the implementation of JCPOA, relations between the two countries are improving.

“Both states are interested in strengthening relations and are determined to further forge ties.”

Congratulating Professor Hosseini on his achievements, Araqchi said the Iranian professor is well-known in the field of science and culture, and has contributed a great deal to the development of scientific and cultural relations between the two countries.

Araghchi noted that Hosseini is the eighth Iranian figure to receive the Imperial Seal of Japan after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

The Order of the Rising Sun was established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji of Japan. The Order was the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government, created on 10 April 1875 by decree of the Council of State.

The badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun. It symbolizes energy as powerful as the rising sun, with Japan being “The Land of the Rising Sun”.

The Order is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in the following fields: International relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their own discipline, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.