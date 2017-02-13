Iran FM calls for enhanced EU ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Islamic Republic is determined to promote ties with the European Union.

In a meeting with his Luxembourgian counterpart Jean Asselborn in Tehran, Zarif added that the Iran nuclear deal has created “expected outlooks” for the expansion of ties between Tehran and European countries.

The nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was clinched between Iran and the P5+1 group — the US, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany — in July 2015.

According to the accord, which came into force in January 2016, the six world powers committed to lifting the sanctions against Iran and the Islamic Republic agreed to limit its nuclear work in certain areas.

Zarif noted that the situation is appropriate for Luxembourg City and Tehran to develop ties, expressing his country’s readiness to cooperate with the EU nation in the banking sector.

For his part, Asselborn called for the continuation of joint cooperation.

The Luxembourgian foreign minister also met with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

Shamkhani stressed that the two nations should boost their long-term cooperation in all fields, particularly in economic, banking and insurance sectors.

He said Luxembourg can use the post-JCPOA era to invest in Iran.

The Iranian official described the JCPOA as a binding international deal for its signatories, saying Tehran has complied with its commitments under the agreement.

He also pointed to Iran’s pivotal role in maintaining regional security and combating terrorism, calling for international cooperation to fight against the gloomy phenomenon.

Shamkhani said European nations should play a “constructive and non-discriminatory” role in combating terrorism in Syria and Iraq to stop its spread to the Green Continent.

He also urged the European Union to take measures to prevent the killing of Yemeni people in Saudi Arabia’s airstrikes.

Asselborn hailed Iran’s “positive” role in fighting against terror groups, calling for the promotion of bilateral ties.

He said European nations seek to expand all-out cooperation with Iran and establish long-term economic ties in the post JCPOA-era.