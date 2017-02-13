Iranian film week to be held in Argentina

Iran Independent Film Week is to be held in Argentina to display a number of Iranian films in the Latin American country.

Iran's Ammar Popular Film Festival (APFF) has arranged the event jointly with the Latin American country’s prestigious National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts.

The event, scheduled for February 23-25, will display a selected number of APFF films in Buenos Aires, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Gold Collars and Orphanage of Iran, the latest films produced by renowned Iranian director Abolqasem Talebi, are to be screened during the week.

Moreover, The All Alone, by Ehsan Abdipour, is another film that will be displayed in Buenos Aires during the event. All Alone focuses on Iran’s nuclear program.

The Gas Regulator, Bright Lights, Solomon and the Ant, The Love Market and Iran Is Great, are short documentaries, which will also be shown to the public in Argentinean theaters during the week.

The National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts is an Argentine government film production company in Buenos Aires.

It promotes the Argentine film industry by funding qualified Argentine film production companies. The Institute was established on 14 May 1968.