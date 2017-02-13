AFC takes a glance at Iran’s Esteghlal

The-afc.com took a closer look at Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League club Esteghlal which has been drawn in Group A of this season's AFC Champions League along with Al Ahli, Lokomotiv and Al Taawoun in its Monday report.

Opening Group A fixture (February 20, 2017):

Al Ahli vs. Esteghlal: Rashid Stadium, Dubai

Esteghlal (Islamic Republic of Iran)

How it qualified: Iran Persian Gulf Pro League third place (then via Playoffs)

Founded: 1945

Stadium: Azadi Stadium, Tehran (capacity 100,000)

Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (8): 2013, 2009, 2006, 2001, 1998, 1990, 1975, 1971

Hazfi Cup (6): 2012, 2008, 2002, 2000, 1996, 1977

AFC Champions League: Semifinals 2013; Round of 16 2012, 2010; Group Stage 2014, 2011, 2009, 2003

Asian Club Championship (2): 1991, 1970; Runner-up 1999, 1992

Overview

Iran’s giant Esteghlal returns to the continental stage following a three-year hiatus after overcoming Qatar’s Al Sadd on penalties in the playoffs in the battle of the two-time Asian club champion.

Esteghlal is Iran’s most successful side on the continent, having been crowned Asian champion in 1970 and 1991. However, its best performance since the inception of the AFC Champions League came in reaching the 2013 semifinals before conceding a defeat to FC Seoul. A year later, in its last appearance in the tournament, the Tehran-based team failed to progress beyond the Group Stage.

Key players

Goalkeeper and captain Mehdi Rahmati is one of Iran’s most decorated players having won four league titles and two Hazfi Cups. Currently in his third spell with Esteghlal, Rahmati was part of the side that reached the 2013 semifinals.

The experienced Khosro Heydari, who returned for a second stint with Esteghlal from Sepahan in 2011 could also prove to be a key figure for the Iranian side.

The 33-year-old has over 50 appearances for Iran to his name as well as two league titles with Esteghlal.

Meanwhile, much is expected of striker Kaveh Rezaei who started the playoff encounter against Al Sadd. The promising 24-year-old joined Esteghlal last year and was on target during his club’s 3-2 defeat of Persepolis on Sunday.

Coach: Alireza Mansourian

Former Iran international Alireza Mansourian guided city rival Naft Tehran to the 2015 AFC Champions League quarterfinals after spending four years as part of the national team setup.

Mansourian, who enjoyed spells in Germany and Greece as a player, also represented Iran at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and made more than 200 appearances for Esteghlal.