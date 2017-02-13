Swiss archeologist shines light on Sudan's buried past

A veteran Swiss archeologist has unearthed three temples in Sudan built thousands of years ago, a discovery he says promises to throw new light on Africa's buried ancient past.

The round and oval shaped structures dating from 1,500 to 2,000 BC were found late last year not far from the famed archaeological site of Kerma in northern Sudan, AFP reported.

Charles Bonnet, 83, considered a master student of Sudan's rich archaeological heritage, told AFP that the sites unearthed during recent digs were unlike anything so far discovered.

"This architecture is unknown ... there is no example in central Africa or in the Nile Valley of this architecture," Bonnet said as he wrapped up his months-long excavation.

The temples were found at Dogi Gel – "Red Hill" – located just several hundred meters from Kerma, where Bonnet and his team have been digging for decades.

"At Kerma the architecture is square or rectangular shaped... and here just a kilometer away we have round structures," he said.

"We don't know of many round temples in the world... we don't have examples to compare."

Bonnet, a wine grower in his youth, believes the treasure trove of three temples offer a never-before-seen insight into African ancient history, a subject that has always challenged researchers.

"Nobody knows this architecture... It's completely new," Bonnet said, adding that the new structures did not resemble Egyptian or Nubian architecture – two ancient archaeological influences in the region.

"There are no roots today in Africa and we have to find these roots... this is the secret of Africa."