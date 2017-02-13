'Wishbone' nominated for best film at US' WIND festival

The Iranian film 'Wishbone', directed by Ali Atshani, was nominated for best film award at WIND International Film festival in the US.

The film has also been nominated for best director, best actor, best actress, best editing, best supporting actor, and best cinematography awards, Mehr News Agency reported.

The film juxtaposes the vicissitudes experienced by a fired coach who met a girl with whom he had a relationship several years before.

The cast includes famous Iranian actor Hossein Yari and actress Mitra Hajjar.

‘Wishbone’ has also won best cinematic film at the third edition of the London Independent Filmmakers’ Association Festival. In its second international experience, it was selected as best film by the jury members of the festival early in February.