Iran to receive 2 Airbus planes soon

A top Iranian aviation official says the country would receive two new planes from the giant European plane maker Airbus within the next few weeks.

The announcement was made by Mohammad-Javad Taqvaei, the deputy director for flight standards of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO).

Taqvaei was quoted by the domestic media as saying that the planes would be from the family of widebody A330 jetliners.

He added that CAO had already approved them and issued the certificates required for delivering them to Iran’s national flag carrier Iran Air.

Last year, Iran signed a contract with Airbus to receive 100 planes from Airbus.

The company sent the first plane – an A321 – to Iran in January.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi told reporters at the time that the plane would be used in domestic flights.

Last year, Iran also sealed a separate agreement to buy 80 planes from US manufacturer Boeing, beginning next year.

The deal – which involves 50 Boeing 737s and 30 777 airliners worth $16.6 billion - was Iran's biggest yet with an American company since the 1979.

Iran Air is also expected to seal an order for 20 turboprops from European manufacturer ATR.

The US-led sanctions against Iran prevented global plane providers from selling aircraft to Iran. However, this restriction was lifted after a nuclear deal between Iran and the five permanent members of the Security Council plus Germany – the P5+1 – came into effect last January.

The deal envisaged the removal of certain economic sanctions against Iran – including sales of planes and aviation spare parts – in return by steps by the country to restrict some aspects of its nuclear energy activities.