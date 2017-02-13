Trump mulling early White House staff shakeup, aides say

US President Donald Trump has grown frustrated with how some of his senior advisers are handling their duties, leading to questions about whether he is considering an early staff shakeup, according to a report.

Trump has reportedly expressed displeasure with National Security Adviser Michael Flynn over reports that he had secret discussions with Russia’s ambassador about the sanctions the outgoing administration of Barack Obama imposed on Moscow late last year.

"He thinks he's a problem," one person familiar with the president’s thinking told Politico. "I would be worried if I was General Flynn."

Some White House aides have been encouraging Trump to dismiss Flynn for not acknowledging that he spoke with the Russian ambassador about the sanctions.

However, Flynn is not the only adviser or cabinet member that Trump is concerned about.

The president has also complained about Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Politico said, based on conversations with more than a dozen people who have spoken to Trump or his top aides.

Trump, according to his aides, has asked specific questions from his friends and allies about how Spicer is handling himself behind the podium.

The president has also personally relayed his unhappiness to Spicer about how the White House spokesman speaks about some matters.

Meanwhile, others who have talked with Trump have begun to wonder whether the president would keep his chief of staff, Priebus.

Several campaign aides have drafted a list of possible replacements for Priebus, who was the chairman of the Republican National Committee when Trump was running for office.

White House aides Kellyanne Conway and Rick Dearborn and lobbyist David Urban are reportedly among those being considered for the post.

An issue where Trump feels his advisers have let him down the most is his controversial executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The president has complained about "how his people didn't give him good advice" and how he should have waited to sign the order instead of "rushing it like they wanted me to."

Trump has also wondered why he did not have a legal team to defend his travel ban from challenges.

The president is known for staff shakeups when he does not feel in control. His tumultuous campaign underwent several leadership changes.