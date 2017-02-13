RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 13, 2017 0648 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177638
Publish Date: Mon, 13 Feb 2017 22:15:41 GMT
Service: Iran

Heavy snow blankets Iranian cities, shuts down schools

Heavy snow blankets Iranian cities, shuts down schools

Wintery weather and a cold snap have hit many parts of Iran, shutting down schools and educational institutions in several provinces across the country.

Heavy snowfall and rainfall affected some 28 provinces, mainly in northern and western parts of the country, on Monday with temperatures plunging to below zero.

 

Many roads in mountainous regions, particularly in the provinces of Qazvin, Arak, Hamedan and Zanjan, were closed due to blizzards and risk of avalanches. Traffic police urged people to cancel or put off their trips.

Police forces were also deployed to prevent vehicles not equipped with snow chains from travelling.

 

Several local flights were also cancelled on Monday due to icy runways and low visibility.

The Iran Meteorological Organization has forecast more rain and snowfalls across the country for the next couple of days.

   
KeyWords
Heavy snow
blankets
Iranian cities
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0489 sec