Heavy snow blankets Iranian cities, shuts down schools

Wintery weather and a cold snap have hit many parts of Iran, shutting down schools and educational institutions in several provinces across the country.

Heavy snowfall and rainfall affected some 28 provinces, mainly in northern and western parts of the country, on Monday with temperatures plunging to below zero.

Many roads in mountainous regions, particularly in the provinces of Qazvin, Arak, Hamedan and Zanjan, were closed due to blizzards and risk of avalanches. Traffic police urged people to cancel or put off their trips.

Police forces were also deployed to prevent vehicles not equipped with snow chains from travelling.

Several local flights were also cancelled on Monday due to icy runways and low visibility.

The Iran Meteorological Organization has forecast more rain and snowfalls across the country for the next couple of days.