Trump to represent no change in US foreign policy: Commentator

There seems no end in sight to the worldwide protests against US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Under Trump’s executive order, citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia are banned from entering the US for at least 90 days while Syrian refugees are blocked indefinitely. All refugee admissions are also halted for 120 days.

An author and commentator believes it is strange that the protests are against the travel ban rather than the imperialist wars that the United States has been waging for years.

“I think it is important to look at the fact that these protests against the travel ban - and the travel ban is odious, racist and xenophobic - but the refugee crisis, if you will, the displaced people are the result of eight years of war under Obama and really under Bush and Clinton before him,” John Steppling told Press TV in an interview on Monday.

He also noted Trump is embedded with the politics of the deep state as his predecessor Barack Obama was. Therefore, he said, Trump is not going to represent a “significant qualitative change” in foreign policy.

However, he argued, the only significant change is that Trump is more embedded with the Likud party of Israel, asserting that he is going to serve the Israeli interests perhaps more acutely than Obama.

Steppling further opined that the protests should be against the policies of Trump not his personality.

“The protests need to politically mature in a sense and not react to the optics but react to the reality of this global imperialist system that the US is the head of,” he said in conclusion.