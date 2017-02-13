Bahrain on edge prior to protests marking 2011 uprising

Bahraini anti-regime protesters are preparing to hold demonstrations across the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom to denounce the ruling Al Khalifah regime’s violent crackdown on political dissidents on the sixth anniversary of the country's popular revolution.

Bahraini scholars, religious figures and people from various walks of life have voiced their readiness to mark the anniversary of the uprising that started on February 14, 2011.

During the marches, the protesters are expected to honor slain pro-democracy activists and political dissidents and to show solidarity with distinguished Shia Muslim cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim, whose citizenship has been revoked by Manama.

On June 20, Bahraini authorities stripped the clergyman, who is the spiritual leader of Bahrain’s dissolved opposition bloc, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, of his citizenship.

Meanwhile, a leader of opposition group ‘February 14 Revolution Youth Coalition’ has called on the Bahraini nation to take to the streets as of Monday evening.

Assam al-Manami has urged shopkeepers and owners of commercial establishments to down their shutters on Monday evening, turn off the outside lights and attend the demonstrations in commemoration of the 2011 popular uprising.

During Tuesday’s anti-regime rallies, Manami added, the Bahraini nation would honor slain protesters and highlight that it would continue to protest until its demands for the downfall of the Manama despotic regime and the establishment of a democratic government are met.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since the popular uprising began in the kingdom.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and a just system representing all Bahrainis be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown.