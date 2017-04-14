RSS
April 15, 2017 0741 GMT

News ID:190815
Publish Date: Fri, 14 Apr 2017 14:50:47 GMT
Service: Iran

356 short-snout crocodiles estimated in Sistan-Baluchestan

356 short-snout crocodiles estimated in Sistan-Baluchestan

Society Desk Crocodile census was conducted in the southern cities of Sistan-Baluchestan province during March 20-April 2 which put the number of short-snout crocodiles known as 'gando' at 356, said the head of Sistan-Baluchestan Department of the Environment.

Nayyereh Pour-Molaee further said the measure was conducted with the aim of estimating the species population, habitat conservation and improvement in environmental management of Gando habitats.

She said that the census was conducted directly and round the clock.

The largest population of this species is mostly found in Sarbaz River route and Shirgowaz diversion dam. In addition, some of them inhabit ponds and floodgates along the Kajoo River, Pour-Molaee added.

She said short-snout crocodile, or marsh crocodile, is among national asset and an endangered species.

The environmentalist also added that these crocodiles were placed in vulnerable group based on the latest global ranking for conservation of nature in 2015.

Given the local conditions and a drop in precipitation, Pour-Molaee underlined the need to improve their biotic conditions.

Gandos are among timid creatures which hardly ever appear. They are usually around four to five meters in length and their main foods are mostly fish, turtles, vultures and aquatic birds.

   
