Rouhani registers to seek reelection

-
Tehran vows security coop. with Kabul
-
Iran, Pakistan central banks sign agreement on payment arrangement
-
Raeisi joins mix for 12th Iran presidential election
-
Iran U-20 side to play football friendlies with Senegal
-
Kolakovic recalls 20 volleyballers to Iran’s WL 2017 training camp
-
Iran’s Shardari Varamin named champion in WTF G1
-
Junior GR wrestlers hand Iran Azerbaijan runner-up title
-
Analysis: Iran’s Esteghlal persistence earns points despite clinical Bikmaev
-
Iran: US in no position to talk about human rights
-
Iran, Russia, Syria call for impartial probe into ‘frabricated’ gas attack