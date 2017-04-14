RSS
April 15, 2017 0742 GMT

News ID:190817
Publish Date: Fri, 14 Apr 2017 16:30:30 GMT
Service: Iran

Rouhani registers to seek reelection

Rouhani registers to seek reelection

President Hassan Rouhani registered for the upcoming presidential election.

The registration process for the May 19 presidential election began on Tuesday and is scheduled to close on Saturday. 

Rouhani entered the 11th presidential contest with a slogan of “moderation” four years ago and succeeded in winning in the first round with some 50.88 percent of the vote.

The Iranian president later addressed the reporters at a press conference.

 

   
