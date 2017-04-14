Iran Air signs $536m order for 20 ATR aircraft

European turboprop manufacturer ATR sealed a long-awaited deal with Iran Air worth $536 million at list prices, making it the latest aerospace company to benefit after a nuclear accord eased international restrictions on trade with the Middle Eastern state.

Iran Air will take 20 ATR 72-600 aircraft and has options for 20 more, ATR spokesman David Vargas said by telephone, Bloomberg reported.

The first plane from the joint venture of Airbus SE and Leonardo SpA is due for delivery 'within weeks', with all scheduled to be handed over by the end of 2018, he said.

Iran is splurging on new aircraft after economic sanctions stopped the nation of 80 million people from renewing its fleet for several years, making the average age of its planes one of the highest in the world and pushing up accident rates.

Turboprop models generally serve smaller airports often inaccessible to bigger jet aircraft — a requirement that's particularly acute in a country with such mountainous terrain. Beyond the current deal, Iran should also "provide a lot of opportunities for replacement and growth", Vargas said.

The purchase from ATR, as Avions de Transport Regional is known, was held up as US manufacturer Pratt & Whitney sought permission to export PW100 engines for the aircraft.

Vargas said ATR had obtained a license from the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control allowing the deal to go ahead.

Iran Air has already taken delivery of Airbus A320 and A350 planes from a $19 billion accord and is awaiting its first Boeing Co. aircraft under a $16.6-billion deal.

The US company last week signed a further $3 billion accord to supply 30 737 Max planes to Iran Aseman Airlines.

Iran initially announced the signing on Monday, but ATR said at the time elements were still being finalized.

The first plane in the deal may be dispatched in days from the ATR factory in Toulouse, France, where it has been sitting for months. It will be joined in coming weeks by three further aircraft already painted in Iran Air colors.

Iran's Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan told Reuters by telephone that Iran was making progress in lining up long-term finance.

Industry sources said potential financiers for Iran's aircraft deals included the UAE-based leasing company Dubai Aerospace. They also said Iran had held talks with European and Chinese companies.

Iran was paying cash for its first few aircraft but these payments would be considered deposits for future deliveries once financing was in place, Fakhrieh-Kashan said, adding that ATR had offered to finance eight planes if other funding was not found.

Iran expects to receive the first airplane from American aviation giant Boeing before June.

Farhad Parvaresh, the managing director of Iran Air, was quoted by the domestic media as saying that Boeing officials were in Tehran to discuss the matter.

Parvaresh added that if Iran Air's conditions were met, proceedings for the earlier-than-scheduled delivery of the plane that had originally been destined to be handed over to Turkey's Turkish Airlines would begin.

"Considering that Turkish Airlines has announced that it is not ready to take delivery of the Boeing 777 [that it had ordered from the US company], Boeing has proposed to deliver the plane to Iran Air, instead," Tasnim News Agency quoted Parvaresh as saying.

"We are currently discussing this matter with them (Boeing). If Iran's conditions are met, this plane would be most probably delivered to Iran within the next 45 days."

Airbus has so far delivered three planes to Iran and further deliveries are expected in the near future.