Iran, Russia, Syria call for impartial probe into ‘frabricated’ gas attack

Iran, Russia and Syria on Friday called for an impartial investigation into an alleged gas attack in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun, which became a pretext for the US to launch missile attack on the Arab country last week.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif along with his Syrian and Russian counterparts Walid al-Muallem and Sergei Lavrov in a press conference in Moscow condemned the US for firing 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase last week.

Muallem slammed Washington for its hostile policies against the Syrian nation, stressing that Damascus wants an “impartial” and “swift” investigation into the alleged gas attack in Khan Shaykhun earlier this month, Press TV reported.

The Westerners and the terrorists have accused the Syrian government of being behind the attack in Idlib Province, without offering any proof to support the claims. The Syrian government has, however, rejected any role in such an assault against civilians.

At the presser, the three top diplomats slammed the US missile attack as an act of aggression and stressed they have convergent and close cooperation in efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria.

“We have reiterated our position and were united in stating that the attack was an act of aggression, which blatantly violated the principles of international law and the UN Charter,” Lavrov said.

“We call on the US and its allies to respect Syria’s sovereignty and refrain from actions similar to what happened on April 7, and which have serious ramification not only for regional, but also global security,” he added.

The press conference came following closed-door negotiations between the three foreign ministers on the situation in Syria.

Meeting with Zarif and Muallem, Lavrov pledged continued Russian support for Damascus in fighting terrorism and restoring peace to Syria, RT reported.

“We insist on a thorough, objective and unbiased investigation of the circumstance of the use of chemical substances in Khan Shaykhun on April 4,” he said, adding that the investigating team must include inspectors chosen from nations from different parts of the world to ensure its objectivity.

Zarif said “certain countries” have adopted a hypocritical approach in dealing with the issue of chemical arms, citing Iran’s history of suffering from chemical weapons attack by the US-backed regime of ex-Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, in the 1980s war.

Declassified CIA files showed that the US was well aware that Saddam was using CWs against Iranians, but didn’t oppose it and even provided intelligence for such attacks.

'100% fabrication'

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the suspected “chemical” attack was a "fabrication" to justify the US military strike against his country.

In an exclusive interview with AFP in Damascus – his first since the alleged April 4 attack prompted a US airstrike on Syrian forces – Assad said his army had given up all its chemical weapons and that Syrian military firepower was not affected by the US strike.

"Definitely, 100 percent for us, it's fabrication," he said of the alleged “chemical” attack.

"Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists. They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack."

Western leaders including US President Donald Trump have accused Assad of being behind last week's attack, saying his forces unleashed a chemical weapon during an airstrike.

The US State Department said Thursday that it amounted to a "war crime".

Syria has denied any use of chemical weapons and Moscow said the deaths were the result of a conventional strike hitting a terrorist arms depot containing "toxic substances".

'Fake videos'

In the interview, Assad insisted it was "not clear" whether an attack on Khan Shaykhun had even happened.

"You have a lot of fake videos now," he said. "We don't know whether those dead children were killed in Khan Shaykhun. Were they dead at all?"

He insisted his forces had turned over all chemical weapons stockpiles in 2013, under a deal brokered by Russia to avoid threatened US military action.

"There was no order to make any attack, we don't have any chemical weapons, we gave up our arsenal a few years ago," Assad said.

He said his forces had not been diminished by the US strike.

"Our firepower, our ability to attack the terrorists hasn't been affected by this strike."

Denouncing a "very barbaric" attack, Trump ordered a strike that saw 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles slam into the airbase in central Syria from where Washington accused Assad's forces of launching the attack.