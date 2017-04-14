Mexico keen on broadening ties with Iran

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto underscored his country's willingness to further develop relations and cooperation with Iran, particularly in the energy and economic sectors.

Iran is a big country with glorious historical background and can play an important role in the world, Nieto said in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Mexico Mohammad Taqi Hosseini, Fars News Agency reported.

Expansion of cooperation between the two countries helps promote the culture of peace as well as economic development and Mexico is willing to broaden relations with Iran, he said.

Mexico has started renovating energy and wide-scale economic amendments are on its agenda and for the same reason grounds for expansion of all-out cooperation are well-prepared, Nieto noted.

Hosseini, for his part, expressed pleasure over the expansion of relations and cooperation between the two countries, and said, "We are now witnessing a rise in the exchange of visits between the two sides' officials, expansion of cooperation between the two sides' private sectors and also increase in the volume of goods exchanged between Iran and Mexico."

In relevant remarks in March, Mexican ambassador to Iran in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined the need for increasing the level of trade exchanges between the two countries.

"Iran and Mexico need to boost the volume of their trade exchanges," Ulises Canchola Gutierrez said.

The Mexican envoy underlined that Iran-Mexico political relations are at a satisfactory level, but the two countries need to expand their economic and trade relations.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated that Iran is ready to expand relations with Mexico.