Iran's carpet export to US rises by 96.7%

Iran's carpet exports to the US in the year to March 20 recorded a 96.7-percent growth, said Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammadreza Nematzadeh

"Iranian exported carpets valued at $84 million to the US in the period indicating a remarkable growth compared with $2.7 million in the year before," IRNA quoted Nematzadeh as saying.

He underlined that the capacity for export of carpets to the US is very high and this market should be used in a proper manner.

Prior to the intensification of US-led sanctions against Iran in 2011, the country exported carpets valued at more than $600 million — mostly to the US — and seriously pursued plans to raise it to $1 billion in the following year.

Iranian carpets are offered in the US markets from $5,000 to $200,000 a piece depending on the type of the fabric, design and intricacy employed in their making.